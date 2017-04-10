William Blair Updates Shareholders On...

William Blair Updates Shareholders On Top SaaS Names Ahead Of Earnings Season

With Q1 earnings just around the corner, William Blair analyst Justin Furby just updated clients on the firm's take on three major names in the software-as-a-service space. According to Furby, Workday Inc and The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. are both buys ahead of earnings, while the firm is more cautious on SAP SE .

