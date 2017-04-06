Why Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. Jumped in March

While the stock performed well in March, that follows a big dip in February when the company reportedfourth-quarter sales of $46.3 million, a 24% decrease year over year and a wider loss than expected -- and wider than Q4 in the year prior. The stock is up over the last month as the market returned some of what it took following those disappointing recent earnings, but it's still down around 55% over the last two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.