Vishal Sikka justifies COO Pravin Rao's salary hike; says necessary to retain talent

Infosys Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka came to the defence of the salary hike provided to Chief Operating Officer U B Pravin Rao saying that it was necessary to 'retain key talent'. The statement came at a time when the criticism against Rao's compensation hike was gaining momentum, with comments from founder N Narayana Murthy and ex-chief financial officer Mohandas Pai.

