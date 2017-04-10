Vishal Sikka justifies COO Pravin Rao's salary hike; says necessary to retain talent
Infosys Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka came to the defence of the salary hike provided to Chief Operating Officer U B Pravin Rao saying that it was necessary to 'retain key talent'. The statement came at a time when the criticism against Rao's compensation hike was gaining momentum, with comments from founder N Narayana Murthy and ex-chief financial officer Mohandas Pai.
