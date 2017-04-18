Verizon's CEO is open to deal talks, from Comcast to Disney
Verizon Communications is open to merger possibilities to reset the course of the company given the fast-changing structure of the industry, and would consider talks with Comcast, Walt Disney or CBS, said Chief Executive Officer Lowell McAdam. The largest U.S. wireless carrier is struggling with the challenges of a mature, hyper-competitive consumer business and has yet to gain traction on its mobile media and advertising venture.
