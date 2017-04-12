U.S. Housing Demand Seen Holding up D...

U.S. Housing Demand Seen Holding up Despite Rising Rates

While interest rates are expected to rise this year and wages will likely remain stagnant, buyers can look forward to a potential slackening in home prices during the crucial spring selling season. Home prices are expected to rise at their slowest pace in six years as affordability - an industry measure based on income and home prices - is expected to hit its lowest since the recession.

