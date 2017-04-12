TiVo Enters Licensing Deal With Roku,...

TiVo Enters Licensing Deal With Roku, Giving The Streaming Platform Access To Patent Portfolio

Read more: Fox News

TiVo Corp. said on Wednesday it has signed a multi-year licensing deal with TV streaming platform Roku for intellectual property. The deal covers the TiVo and Rovi Corp. patent portfolio and the over-the-top assets from the Intellectual Ventures patent portfolio under its licensing partnership with TiVo signed in February.

Chicago, IL

