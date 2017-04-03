The Call of Duty cinematic universe Activision wants can't and won't exist
In November 2015, Activision Blizzard announced it was launching a new studios division that would create films based on its most popular game franchises, including Call of Duty. Now, the studio's co-presidents helping to helm said Call of Duty films have outlined what that "cinematic universe" will look like.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Polygon.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar 11
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC