The Apache Software Foundation Recognizes Apache Innovations Integral ...
The Apache Software Foundation , the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced today the role played by several Apache projects in the investigation of the Panama Papers. At 2.6 terabytes of data, the Panama Papers is the largest leak of all time, comprising 11.5M financial and legal records sent from an anonymous source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC