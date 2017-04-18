States Continue to Fill Gaps in Privacy Legislation: Illinois...

Enacted in 2008, Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act , generally requires companies to obtain a person's consent before collecting, capturing, or purchasing a person's "biometric identifier" or "biometric information." Since late 2015, at least six cases have been filed alleging claims under the statute, and the first reported settlement was approved for $1.5 million dollars on December 1, 2016.

