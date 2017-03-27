Session: @AccentureCloud at @DevOpsSu...

Session: @AccentureCloud at @DevOpsSummit | @AccentureTech #DevOps

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sys-Con Media

All organizations that did not originate this moment have a pre-existing culture as well as legacy technology and processes that can be more or less amenable to DevOps implementation. That organizational culture is influenced by the personalities and management styles of Executive Management, the wider culture in which the organization is situated, and the personalities of key team members at all levels of the organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sys-Con Media.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08) Mar 11 jpalaska 3
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb '17 Cheever Echoed 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
News Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... Nov '16 indict myron ebell 3
News SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07) Nov '16 jilljill 12
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,486 • Total comments across all topics: 279,980,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC