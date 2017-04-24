Oracle signs lease fueling downtown O...

Oracle signs lease fueling downtown Oakland expansion

Oracle has signed a lease in downtown Oakland that enables the tech giant to expand its offices in the East Bay city and bolster its recruiting efforts, developers and brokers said Monday. "This is a big positive for downtown Oakland," said John Dolby, a Cushman & Wakefield broker who helped to arrange the lease.

