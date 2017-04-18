MOVES-EMC executive joins Warburg Pin...

MOVES-EMC executive joins Warburg Pincus as adviser

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Paul Maritz, a technology executive who held senior roles at EMC Corp, Microsoft Corp and VMWare Inc, has joined Warburg Pincus LLC as an industry adviser, the private equity firm announced on Tuesday. Maritz, 62, will advise Warburg Pincus on software investments with a focus on cloud computing and machine learning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W... Apr 10 Dara 1
How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh... Apr 10 Dara 1
News Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08) Mar '17 jpalaska 3
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb '17 Cheever Echoed 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,902 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC