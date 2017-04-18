MOVES-EMC executive joins Warburg Pincus as adviser
Paul Maritz, a technology executive who held senior roles at EMC Corp, Microsoft Corp and VMWare Inc, has joined Warburg Pincus LLC as an industry adviser, the private equity firm announced on Tuesday. Maritz, 62, will advise Warburg Pincus on software investments with a focus on cloud computing and machine learning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC