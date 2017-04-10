More than 100 Channel Partners in Trials with BroadSoft Team-One Worldwide

Team-One trials are underway with more than 100 channel partners globally , with 42 channel partners in North America, 50 in EMEA and 12 in the APAC and CALA markets BroadSoft and their partners aim to solve the problems of today's stand-alone enterprise messaging apps that cause information overload and sap productivity GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 11, 2017 -- BroadSoft, Inc. , a global market leader in cloud business software for unified communication, collaboration and contact center today announced that more than 100 channel partners, serving millions of business customers across the world, are in trials with BroadSoft Team-One .

