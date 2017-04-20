Manhattan Associates Cuts Guidance on Retail-Market Headwinds
The toughest thing in many businesses is getting goods to the right place at the right time. Supply-chain specialist Manhattan Associates works hard to provide tools that allow its customers to handle logistics more efficiently, and the company's long-term growth has stemmed from its success in working with clients in many different industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8 hr
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Wed
|Dara
|1
|Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC