LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Position Raised by Comerica Bank
Comerica Bank increased its position in LivePerson, Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,789 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar 11
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC