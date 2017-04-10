Kronos Announces Global Cloud Collabo...

Kronos Announces Global Cloud Collaboration Relationship with Oracle

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Global organizations with complex workforce needs can benefit from the creation of a new integration between the Kronos Workforce Central suite, the leading global workforce management solution in the cloud, and Oracle's HCM core human resources and payroll capabilities. The integration will provide a simplified deployment and quicker time to value through deeper functionality across all HCM and workforce management functions and a more engaging user experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W... Mon Dara 1
How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh... Mon Dara 1
News Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08) Mar '17 jpalaska 3
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb '17 Cheever Echoed 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ... Dec '16 Dara 1
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,432 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC