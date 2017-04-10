Infosys to return US$2 billion to shareholders, appoints co-chairman

Infosys set a US$2 billion cash return to shareholders and appointed an independent director as co-chairman, moves that may placate a group of founders and former executives who have criticised India's second-biggest software services exporter. FILE PHOTO: An employee walks past a signage board in the Infosys campus at the Electronics City IT district in Bangalore, February 28, 2012.

