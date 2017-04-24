Hyland Software nears deal for Lexmark's software unit -sources
Hyland Software Inc, a U.S. business software company owned by buyout firm Thoma Bravo LLC, is nearing a deal to acquire the software division of printer maker Lexmark International Inc for nearly $1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. ) and PAG Asia Capital, closer to their goal of shedding non-core units to expand the company's imaging business in Asia.
