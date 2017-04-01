Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) to Post FY2017 ...

Gazit Globe Ltd (GZT) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2017 earnings estimates for shares of Gazit Globe in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81.

