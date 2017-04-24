Gazit-Globe buys rest of Extra Itaim property in Brazil
* "The consolidation of ownership in this prime real estate block ... presents significant upside potential," Gazit Brasil CEO Mia Stark said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Wed
|Dara
|1
|Apr 21
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr 19
|Dara
|1
|Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC