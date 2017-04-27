Gazit Brasil Acquired the Remaining 30% Stake in Extra Itaim and Now...

Gazit-Globe , a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, development and management of supermarket-anchored shopping centers in major urban markets, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Gazit Brasil , has acquired the remaining 30% stake in Extra Itaim, located on one of the main avenues in Sao Paulo city, Juscelino Kubitschek "JK" Avenue, for R$94M. Extra Itaim is a prime urban real estate asset located in the new financial center of the city, with approx.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.