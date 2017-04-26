Gabelli Weighs in on Verizon Communications Inc.'s FY2017 Earnings

Verizon Communications Inc. - Equities researchers at Gabelli cut their FY2017 earnings estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Tuesday. Gabelli analyst S. Dluzhevskiy now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.85.

