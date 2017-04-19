FY2018 EPS Estimates for Abbott Labor...

FY2018 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories Raised by Jefferies Group

20 hrs ago

Analysts at Jefferies Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Holford now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.73.

Chicago, IL

