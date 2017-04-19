FY2018 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories Raised by Jefferies Group
Analysts at Jefferies Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Holford now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.73.
