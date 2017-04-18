Epicor releases latest version of iScala to support global business growth
Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth has announced the general availability of its enterprise resource planning solution Epicor iScala. Designed specifically to support small to medium midmarket companies and subsidiaries of larger multi-nationals located in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, the latest version of iScala features a brand new user interface in addition to new functionality that help companies drive cost efficiencies, take advantage of new global growth opportunities, and protect the business.
