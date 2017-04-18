Epicor releases latest version of iSc...

Epicor releases latest version of iScala to support global business growth

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth has announced the general availability of its enterprise resource planning solution Epicor iScala. Designed specifically to support small to medium midmarket companies and subsidiaries of larger multi-nationals located in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, the latest version of iScala features a brand new user interface in addition to new functionality that help companies drive cost efficiencies, take advantage of new global growth opportunities, and protect the business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Wed Dara 1
Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W... Apr 10 Dara 1
How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh... Apr 10 Dara 1
News Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08) Mar '17 jpalaska 3
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb '17 Cheever Echoed 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,440,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC