Entergy Arkansas and Comverge to Deploy Bring Your Own Device Demand Response Program
Comverge, Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based demand response and energy efficiency solutions for electric utilities, today announced a new contract with Entergy Arkansas to deploy a bring your own device demand response pilot. Comverge will aggregate consumer-purchased Wi-Fi-enabled smart thermostats to evaluate a potential new demand response resource for Entergy Arkansas, Inc. The BYOD pilot will complement the Comverge and Entergy Arkansas Summer Advantage residential demand response program.
