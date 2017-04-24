Entergy Arkansas and Comverge to Depl...

Entergy Arkansas and Comverge to Deploy Bring Your Own Device Demand Response Program

Comverge, Inc., the leading provider of cloud-based demand response and energy efficiency solutions for electric utilities, today announced a new contract with Entergy Arkansas to deploy a bring your own device demand response pilot. Comverge will aggregate consumer-purchased Wi-Fi-enabled smart thermostats to evaluate a potential new demand response resource for Entergy Arkansas, Inc. The BYOD pilot will complement the Comverge and Entergy Arkansas Summer Advantage residential demand response program.

