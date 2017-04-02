DJ Koh: We've Prepared A Lot Of Galaxy S8 Units For Launch
Among other specs, the Samsung Galaxy S8 will run the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor in the US that is touted to deliver 10 percent greater CPU performance and 21 percent greater GPU performance. Dubbed Bixby, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are the first to come preinstalled with this virtual assistant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar 11
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
|Central Floridians worried after sinkhole conta...
|Nov '16
|indict myron ebell
|3
|SPSS founder claims ownership of company name; ... (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|jilljill
|12
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC