Datawatch Announces Second Quarter Fi...

Datawatch Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Datawatch Corporation , a leading global provider of self-service data preparation and fast data analytics solutions, today announced that total revenue for its second quarter of fiscal 2017 ended March 31, 2017 was $8.76 million, an increase of 18% from total revenue of $7.42 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. License revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 was $4.89 million, a 34% increase from the $3.64 million recorded in the same quarter a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Wed Dara 1
Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W... Apr 10 Dara 1
How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh... Apr 10 Dara 1
News Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08) Mar '17 jpalaska 3
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb '17 Cheever Echoed 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,022 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC