Datawatch Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2017 Financial Results
Datawatch Corporation , a leading global provider of self-service data preparation and fast data analytics solutions, today announced that total revenue for its second quarter of fiscal 2017 ended March 31, 2017 was $8.76 million, an increase of 18% from total revenue of $7.42 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. License revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 was $4.89 million, a 34% increase from the $3.64 million recorded in the same quarter a year ago.
