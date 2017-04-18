Data Unification at Scale | @CloudExpo #BigData #DataLake #AI #Analytics
This term Data Unification is new in the Big Data lexicon, pushed by varieties of companies such as Talend, 1010Data, and TamR. Data unification deals with the domain known as ETL , initiated during the 1990s when Data Warehousing was gaining relevance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Java Developer's Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Wed
|Dara
|1
|Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC