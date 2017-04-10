CPSI Reports Strong Interest in CPSI Rural ACO Program, Powered by Caravan Health
CPSI is bringing its leadership and experience to the value-based care arena through a strategic partnership with Caravan Health, the market leader in rural ACOs and value-based payments. More than 50 healthcare facilities have signed letters of intent to be the first members of the CPSI Rural ACO Program, while over 100 other facilities have expressed interest in the program.
