Compensation hike to Infosys COO not proper: Narayana Murthy7 min ago

Bengaluru, Apr 2 Infosys' N R Narayana Murthy said today that the compensation hike to Chief Operating Officer U B Pravin Rao approved by the board in February was not "proper" and "will likely erode the trust and faith of the employees in the management and the board". "The impact of such a decision will likely erode the trust and faith of the employees in the management and the board," he said in an email to PTI here.

