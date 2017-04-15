CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) Short Interest Update
CommVault Systems, Inc. saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 851,580 shares, a decline of 3.1% from the March 15th total of 878,911 shares.
