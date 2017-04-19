Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Shares So...

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Shares Sold by Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 34,720 shares of the cloud computing company's stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period.

