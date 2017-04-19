Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Shares Sold by Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX
Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 34,720 shares of the cloud computing company's stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|14 hr
|Dara
|1
|Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC