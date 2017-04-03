CardConnect Acquires MertzCo, Inc.
CardConnect Corp. today announced that it completed the acquisition of MertzCo, Inc. . MertzCo, located in Chicago, Illinois, markets and resells credit card, debit card, gift card, loyalty card, and other payment process services.
