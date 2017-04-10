Cadence Launches the Pegasus Verifica...

Cadence Launches the Pegasus Verification System, a Massively Parallel Physical Signoff Solution

Apr 11, 2017 - Cadence Design Systems, Inc. today announced the Pegasus™ Verification System, a massively parallel, cloud-ready physical verification signoff solution that enables engineers to deliver advanced-node ICs to market faster. The new solution is part of the full-flow Cadence® digital design and signoff suite and provides up to 10X faster design rule check performance on hundreds of CPUs while also reducing turnaround time from days to hours versus the previous-generation Cadence solution.

