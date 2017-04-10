British lawmakers want Bashar Assad's wife's citizenship revoked
Syrian President Bashar Assad listens to his wife, Asma Assad, during their visit to the campus of Infosys Technologies Ltd. in 2008. British-born Asma Assad - the spouse of the man responsible for the world's worst humanitarian crisis in decades - has no place in the United Kingdom, said lawmakers across the pond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
|Limited Time Giveaway: MacX DVD Ripper Pro and ...
|Dec '16
|Dara
|1
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC