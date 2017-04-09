Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) to Pos...

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, First Analysis Forecasts

Bottomline Technologies - Analysts at First Analysis issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Bottomline Technologies in a report issued on Thursday. First Analysis analyst L. Berlin anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

