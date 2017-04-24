Banks need more practical testing to ...

Banks need more practical testing to stop cyber attacks: Report6 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, April 27 Though most of the bank executives are confident of their cybersecurity strategy and preparedness, lack of practical testing makes the defence vulnerable, a new report said on Thursday. According to global professional services company Accenture's new global report that involved 275 senior security executives across the banking and capital markets sectors, 78 per cent of executives surveyed expressed confidence in their overall cybersecurity strategy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video... Wed Dara 1
Apr 21 Dara 1
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... Apr 19 Dara 1
Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W... Apr 10 Dara 1
How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh... Apr 10 Dara 1
News Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08) Mar '17 jpalaska 3
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb '17 Cheever Echoed 4
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,920 • Total comments across all topics: 280,610,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC