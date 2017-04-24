Banks need more practical testing to stop cyber attacks: Report6 min ago
New Delhi, April 27 Though most of the bank executives are confident of their cybersecurity strategy and preparedness, lack of practical testing makes the defence vulnerable, a new report said on Thursday. According to global professional services company Accenture's new global report that involved 275 senior security executives across the banking and capital markets sectors, 78 per cent of executives surveyed expressed confidence in their overall cybersecurity strategy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best Video Converter for Mac to Transcode Video...
|Wed
|Dara
|1
|Apr 21
|Dara
|1
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|Apr 19
|Dara
|1
|Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC