An Illinois prosecutor is accusing pharmaceutical manufacturers of lying about opioid risks

An Illinois prosecutor is hitting pharmaceutical manufacturers with two lawsuits for deceiving the public on the dangers of opioids, joining a growing body of states suing drug makers. Brendan Kelly, the state attorney for St. Clair County, filed a 159 page lawsuit Thursday against Purdue Pharma and Abbott Laboratories, accusing the company of consumer fraud and profiting off deception.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.