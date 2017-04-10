Alterian: Welcome to the 8-Second Era
"In recent years, the window of opportunity for marketers to know, reach, convert and engage their customers have dropped to just eight seconds," said Bob Hale, Alterian CEO. "The key to reaching them is to create an 'adaptive customer experience'- one that combines consumer transactional data with real-time context- to supersede channels and anticipate their individual needs with the right message no matter where they interact."
