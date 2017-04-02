Allianz Asset Management AG Has $2,57...

Allianz Asset Management AG Has $2,575,000 Stake in Mantech International Corp

Allianz Asset Management AG raised its stake in Mantech International Corp by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,963 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period.

