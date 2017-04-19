ACI Worldwide and Alipay Enable Merch...

ACI Worldwide and Alipay Enable Merchants Across Europe to Transform...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

ACI Worldwide , a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions , today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Alipay, China's largest mobile payment provider operated by Ant Financial Services Group, to enable merchants across Europe, the Middle East and Africa to accept Alipay payments from Chinese shoppers. The Alipay platform allows merchants to send relevant information and offers to Chinese consumers as they arrive in a country, attracting them to stores, restaurants, attractions and other locations of interest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Software Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide... 14 hr Dara 1
Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W... Apr 10 Dara 1
How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh... Apr 10 Dara 1
News Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08) Mar '17 jpalaska 3
News Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr... Feb '17 Cheever Echoed 4
News Ice cream sales are climbing Jan '17 South 1
News PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8% Jan '17 PONZIAMWAY 3
See all Software Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Software Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,709 • Total comments across all topics: 280,413,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC