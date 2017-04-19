ACI Worldwide and Alipay Enable Merchants Across Europe to Transform...
ACI Worldwide , a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions , today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Alipay, China's largest mobile payment provider operated by Ant Financial Services Group, to enable merchants across Europe, the Middle East and Africa to accept Alipay payments from Chinese shoppers. The Alipay platform allows merchants to send relevant information and offers to Chinese consumers as they arrive in a country, attracting them to stores, restaurants, attractions and other locations of interest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Software Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 3 Best HEVC Players to Play HEVC Codec Vide...
|14 hr
|Dara
|1
|Best Free DVD Converter Software for Mac that W...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|How to Transfer Photos Music Videos between iPh...
|Apr 10
|Dara
|1
|Pastor asked to take a leave (Mar '08)
|Mar '17
|jpalaska
|3
|Wells Fargo & Co. Initiates Coverage on PulteGr...
|Feb '17
|Cheever Echoed
|4
|Ice cream sales are climbing
|Jan '17
|South
|1
|PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) Bond Prices Fall 1.8%
|Jan '17
|PONZIAMWAY
|3
Find what you want!
Search Software Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC