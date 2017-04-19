ACI Worldwide and Alipay Enable Merchants Across Europe to Transform...

ACI Worldwide , a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions , today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Alipay, China's largest mobile payment provider operated by Ant Financial Services Group, to enable merchants across Europe, the Middle East and Africa to accept Alipay payments from Chinese shoppers. The Alipay platform allows merchants to send relevant information and offers to Chinese consumers as they arrive in a country, attracting them to stores, restaurants, attractions and other locations of interest.

