Abbott ends legal battle over $5bn Alere takeover

Abbott Laboratories , the US medical device company, has ended a protracted legal battle over its $5bn plan to buy Alere by agreeing to purchase its smaller US rival at a lower price, according to people close to the matter. Chicago-based Abbott, which sued Alere after it claimed the value of their deal had substantially changed following their deal announcement in February 2016, will pay $51 a share to acquire the diagnostic testing group instead of the earlier $56-a-share price , the people said.

