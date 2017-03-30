Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mantech International Corp (MANT) to Hold

According to Zacks, "ManTech International Corporation delivers a broad array of information technology and technical services solutions to U.S. federal government customers, focusing primarily on critical national defense programs for the intelligence community and Department of Defense. They design, develop, procure, implement, operate, test and maintain mission-critical, enterprise information technology and communication systems and infrastructures for federal government customers in the United States and worldwide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.