Zacks Investment Research Lowers Accenture Plc (ACN) to Sell

According to Zacks, "Estimates for one of the world's leading outsourcing and consultancy services provider, Accenture have been stable ahead of its 2Q17 earnings release. Accenture's recent announcement of creating 15K new jobs by 2020 and investment plan of $1.4 billion for employee training and opening of 10 innovation centers across the U.S. cities may dent its bottom-line results in our opinion.

