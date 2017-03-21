Your Move Modernizes Rental System and Gains ROI Within 7 Months with Progress
By modernizing its core systems to enable employees, landlords and tenants to readily access account and listing information, the company has garnered a significant ROI in just seven months. As one of the UK's largest providers of residential services, including estate agency, rentals, valuations and mortgage advice services, Your Move needed to ensure that its landlord and tenant customers were able to easily access relevant, up-to-date information.
