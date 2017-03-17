Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shor...

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Short Interest Update

Verizon Communications Inc. was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,323,284 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 15th total of 31,082,873 shares.

Chicago, IL

