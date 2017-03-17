This Chipmaker Could Benefit From Qualcomm, Inc.'s Data Center Assault

Data center chips aren't sold in anywhere near the volumes that Qualcomm's bread-and-butter smartphone processors are, but the potential average selling prices as well as gross profit margin potential per chip are quite a bit better than a typical smartphone processor. Qualcomm has said that its Centriq 2400 server chip, which packs 48 of the company's Falkor processor cores, is manufactured on a foundry 10-nanometer processor.

