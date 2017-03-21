This $1.1 Billion Industry Spells Opp...

This $1.1 Billion Industry Spells Opportunity for Video Game Companies

Competitive gaming, or e-sports, is expected to cross $1 billion in revenue by the end of 2018, according to SuperData Research. E-sports is not profitable yet, and is still a relatively small market by revenue , but it's growing fast and promises to be a great marketing tool for video game companies to drive higher sales and engagement with certain franchise titles.

