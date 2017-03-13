Tableau's Market Opportunity Is Gradually Being Eroded By More...
D.A. Davidson's Jack Andrews believes competition in Tableau Software Inc's core market continues to intensify, "not only from a standalone analytics perspective, but also from the emerging trend whereby analytics capabilities are increasingly embedded within various enterprise applications." Andrews mentioned data points over the past few weeks indicate the total addressable market opportunity for Tableau Software is slowly being "contested and/or eroded" by more "heavyweight" enterprise software firms.
