Stratasys Unveils Project with US Department of Veterans Affairs as...

Stratasys Ltd. , the 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions company, today unveiled it is teaming with the US Department of Veteran Affairs to launch one of the first collaborative 3D printing hospital networks in the nation. A significant industry milestone, this effort is the cornerstone of Stratasys' Corporate Social Responsibility The agreement with the Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Innovation is specifically designed to have a positive impact on patient care and doctor preparedness.

